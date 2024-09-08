Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Holdings Raised by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tidewater by 102.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 69,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,156.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $2,674,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,901. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

