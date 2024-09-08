Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.390–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$146.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.7 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.55. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,585,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,707,768.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,585,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,707,768.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 372,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,693 and sold 30,375 shares valued at $162,049. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

