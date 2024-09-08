Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $158,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,325. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.21.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $18,552,950. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

