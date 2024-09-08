Towercrest Capital Management Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

