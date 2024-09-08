Towercrest Capital Management Has $6.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,376,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,573,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 221,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 979,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.