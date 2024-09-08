Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 526,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,732,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,444,000 after buying an additional 161,361 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. 8,036,629 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.