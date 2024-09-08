Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

