Towercrest Capital Management Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after buying an additional 295,705 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 200,712 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. 2,627,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

