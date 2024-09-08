TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 148,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.