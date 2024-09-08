Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $449.26

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.26 ($5.91) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.18). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.92), with a volume of 52,652 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £273.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 453.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.49.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

