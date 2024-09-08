TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Increased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises 2.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of TreeHouse Foods worth $50,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

