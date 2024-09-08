Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 59,750 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil makes up about 2.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $25,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 417,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,733. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4336 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.