Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 70 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $202.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,136. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

