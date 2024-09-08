Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. 2,976,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,281. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

