Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.64. 7,411,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.