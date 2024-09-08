Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,514,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of BCE by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BCE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 210,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,677,000 after buying an additional 1,061,488 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 186.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 320,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 208,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,896. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $41.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 200.69%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

