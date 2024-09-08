Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 616,220 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after buying an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,358,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $807,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,496. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

