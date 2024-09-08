Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.