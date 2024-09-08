Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Triumph Group comprises about 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.60% of Triumph Group worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

TGI opened at $12.96 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

