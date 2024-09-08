TRON (TRX) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $10.96 billion and $310.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,727,732,468 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
