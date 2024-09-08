tru Independence LLC Boosts Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.1 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.