tru Independence LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 113,944 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

DFAC stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

