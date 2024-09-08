tru Independence LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $356.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.