Truist Financial Cuts Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $60.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.63.

TNL opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

