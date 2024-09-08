U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.49. 7,635,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,984. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

