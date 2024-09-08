U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for U.S. GoldMining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

NASDAQ USGO opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.87.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

