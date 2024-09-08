UBS Group Boosts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $40.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

AMRC stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $12,065,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 142,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

