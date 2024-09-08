Umpqua Bank Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Umpqua Bank increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.22. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.