Umpqua Bank Buys 464 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Umpqua Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

