Umpqua Bank Has $221,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Umpqua Bank grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 677.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $166.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

