Umpqua Bank Has $353,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.47. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

