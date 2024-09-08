United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $127.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

