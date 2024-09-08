Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $274.00 at Robert W. Baird

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $236.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Down 4.2 %

UHS stock opened at $229.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.78. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $241.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.