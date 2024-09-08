USDB Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. USDB has a total market capitalization of $270.43 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDB has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000109 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 270,475,417 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 270,151,617.32964426. The last known price of USDB is 0.99861481 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,291,160.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.