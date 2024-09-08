USDX [Kava] Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $87.01 million and $298,942.37 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,027.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00553550 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00081616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

