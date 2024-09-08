VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.36 and last traded at $60.45. 170,036 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

