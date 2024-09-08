Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33,295.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,601,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

