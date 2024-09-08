Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.