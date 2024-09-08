Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $6.42 on Friday, hitting $298.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,279. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

