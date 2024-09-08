Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day moving average is $230.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $239.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.