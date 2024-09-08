Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
