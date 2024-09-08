Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Caprock Group LLC’s Largest Position

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.9% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $218,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

