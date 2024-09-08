Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

