Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $19.85 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 44.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,147,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.5 %

SNPS traded down $12.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.97. 1,137,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $550.05 and its 200 day moving average is $562.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

