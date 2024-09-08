Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $25.68 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.69. 2,429,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $134.34 and a 52 week high of $254.83. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

