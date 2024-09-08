Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $28.39 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 88,306 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,549,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

