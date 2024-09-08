Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,730 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $18,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,783 shares of company stock worth $92,191,316 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $35.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,294.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,263.25. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,380.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

