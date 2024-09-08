Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,534 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $8.41 on Friday, hitting $475.44. The company had a trading volume of 689,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $490.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

