Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 6th Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 749,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,630 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises about 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $35,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after buying an additional 325,347 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,517,000 after acquiring an additional 133,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $58.32.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.