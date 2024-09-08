Venom (VENOM) Price Tops $0.13

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Venom coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venom has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $230.15 million and $1.61 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,226,096,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.146175 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.12559784 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,595,963.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars.

